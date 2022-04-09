Alex Neil highlights the value of substitutes to play-off hopefuls Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alex Neil highlights the value of substitutes to play-off hopefuls Sunderland

By Press Association
April 9 2022, 6.29pm Updated: April 9 2022, 6.39pm
Sunderland manager Alex Neil has highlighted the importance of substitutes (PA)
Sunderland boss Alex Neil reiterated the importance of substitutes after Elliot Embleton snatched a priceless late winner in the triumph at fellow Sky Bet League One play-off hopefuls Oxford.

Embleton fired home from Ross Stewart’s pass in  the 89th minute, just three minutes after Neil sent him on, to give the Black Cats a 2-1 victory that greatly boosts their play-off hopes.

Captain Corry Evans had prodded home a shot through a crowded penalty box to give Sunderland the lead in the 16th minute, before home skipper Elliott Moore equalised by heading in Billy Bodin’s free-kick 19 minutes later.

Neil said: “Embo has had a big part to play recently in terms of affecting games – whether it be an assist or a goal – and he popped up with the winner today.

“I told him afterwards he is important and all the substitutes are important. They will be crucial between now and the end of the season.

“We wouldn’t have got the points we have from the last three or four matches if it weren’t for the guys coming on the pitch and impacting the game. I can’t stress enough how important those lads are.

“It’s difficult to keep their minds focused and keep them motivated when they’re disappointed because they’re not playing – but time after time they’re coming on and doing well.

“When you’re playing teams at the top end of the division and everybody is vying for those top six spots, these games will be defined by key moments.

“In the first half our structure was not as good as it should have been. We didn’t have any control of the game.

“But all credit to the players for the second half. The only way I could see Oxford scoring was through a set play.”

Oxford manager Karl Robinson is not giving up hope but this third successive defeat in eight days was a massive blow to his team’s chances of being in the top six at the end of the campaign.

Robinson said: “In the last three games even our harshest critics would say we have deserved a lot more than we have got.

“If you were being totally critical, it would be our final decision-making in the final third that was just a bit off.

“If that had been a bit better, with a bit more quality, I don’t think we would be here feeling so down.

“I don’t think Sunderland, who’d had a free week and who have been on a wonderful run, put us under much pressure. I thought we had complete control of the game.

“The stupid thing is that we switched off and got hurt in the areas we spoke about. That’s the frustration for me.

“I thought the energy levels of my players was second to none and thought we deserved a lot more than we got.

“Their first goal has gone through legs – but they shoot, and sometimes if you shoot it goes through legs or gets a deflection and goes in. We’re after the perfect finish all the time.

“We’ve conceded some scrappy goals of late.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow and my players are devastated in there.

“We know now one win doesn’t get us in that top six, and that’s frustrating.

“There’ll be criticism, there always is after a defeat, but we now have to refocus and go again.”

