Leam Richardson likes the look of his pacesetters in win at Lincoln

Leam Richardson said his side delivered the performance, as well as the result, as Wigan strengthened their promotion bid with a 3-1 Sky Bet League One win at Lincoln.

The Latics took full advantage as top-two rivals MK Dons and Rotherham United both dropped points.

Callum Long opened the scoring in the eighth minute, with Anthony Scully levelling for the Imps six minutes later. Will Keane restored the visitors’ lead in the 21st minute and the excellent Lang added his second 18 minutes from time.

“You want the result backed up by the performance and fortunately we got both today,” said Richardson.

“You never underestimate Lincoln because they’re well coached, they’re well supported and they’ve got some very good players. You’ve got to be mindful and respectful of that.

“They’re a free-flowing, footballing team with threats around the pitch. I thought we dealt with them well today.”

On the performance of Lang, Richardson added: “He’s learning and it’s important that he learns the small things now.

“One thing you can never input into a professional is the love of the game. He absolutely loves the game. You’re usually dragging him off the training pitch rather than dragging him onto it. That speaks volumes.

“It’s the little details now that he needs to learn to go to the level that he wants to. Callum can go to whatever level he decides to go to.”

The defeat trimmed the gap between Lincoln and the relegation zone to eight points, although it would take a freak set of results for them to be dragged into the bottom four.

Imps manager Michael Appleton was satisfied with his side’s performance against the leaders but was left deeply unhappy with the officials.

He was adamant Lincoln should have been awarded a penalty in the second half, following a challenge from Jack Whatmough on Teddy Bishop.

The boss also felt the same player was fouled by Josh Magennis in the build-up to Wigan’s game-clinching third goal.

And early in the game, he thought Wigan’s Tom Naylor was fortunate to escape a red card for a robust challenge on Chris Maguire.

Appleton explained: “Before we even get on to the penalty [incident], the third goal is a great example of someone who has the opportunity to put it to bed straight away. It’s a clear foul on Bish, he’s being pulled back [by Josh Magennis], it’s a foul, end of story.

“I’m trying to think what the officials are thinking with the penalty – it’s a rugby tackle, it’s a genuine rugby tackle. Three of their players had their hands on their heads when they saw it, that says everything you need to know. From that point of view, it’s hard.

“Fair play to the players, they kept going, they didn’t let it disappoint them too much, they kept trying to push forward.

“With a little bit better quality at certain times, we might have scored more.”

—