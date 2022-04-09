Big wins and celebrations – Saturday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 9.

Football

Chelsea ran riot at St Mary’s.

Great response today! Let’s bring it Tuesday boys!! 😠💪🏼 @ChelseaFC — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) April 9, 2022

Gary Neville criticised United and praised Frank Lampard.

United a joke. Well done to Everton. Would have also been hard for Frank Lampard to hear Sean Dyche say what he said so well done to him. Some response. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2022

A big win for the Toffees.

Kalvin Phillips was delighted.

These lads 🤍 Not my best photo but the three points make up for it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S197TrDZYT — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) April 9, 2022

Rio caught up with an old friend.

Newcastle were still celebrating.

Happy to be able to make my debut at home. From my first days here, I felt that the atmosphere was wonderful. Today, on the pitch, I could see it for myself. I'm sure that this is just the first game in a beautiful story at ST. James Park. Let's go together, @NUFC 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/sKZMsdp3rD — Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) April 8, 2022

Geordies. 🖤🤍 Thank you for your incredible backing at St. James' Park this evening. Enjoy the rest of your weekend! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UECnM5JGmC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 8, 2022

BIG result – well done to the team and thank you for that special atmosphere @NUFC https://t.co/XKUcjDK8z3 — Jamie Reuben (@jamiereuben) April 8, 2022

Jude Bellingham thanked the BVB fans.

Top support as always, Danke Borussen!🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/NwCI5MOBBd — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) April 9, 2022

Nathaniel Chalobah showed off his word skills.

Wordle 294 1/6 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Just got wordle in one. 😬 I need to know if anyone else has done this before 👀 #wordle294 #wordle — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) April 9, 2022

Troy Deeney received support from Anthony Joshua.

Can’t wait to watch this, well done bro 👊🏾 https://t.co/BYVVY3dBAf — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 8, 2022

Boxing

AJ was ready for the weekend.

Weekend is that you 👀 pic.twitter.com/8DtDL8WvqR — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 9, 2022

Carl Froch has still got it.

Josh Warrington had faith in his football team.

That will do Leeds⚽️ More than confident we will be safe 👍#mot #lufc — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) April 9, 2022

Formula One

Charles Leclerc clinched pole position at Albert Park.

Smiiiiiiiiiile, P1!! All about that last lap in Q3 and I’m very happy with the job done today. Can’t wait for tomorrow 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/ObiNUZzaWB — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 9, 2022

Lando Norris celebrated his qualifying result.

ay ayyyy! P4. That’s more like it. pic.twitter.com/tG9pJeGqwt — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) April 9, 2022

Valtteri Bottas’ run of making 103 successive Q3 appearances ended.

It was a good run… but now need to start it all over again 😅#VB77 #F1 @alfaromeoorlen https://t.co/VCtEFryuHU — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) April 9, 2022

Shot of the day?

Golf

Tiger Woods looked forward to round three at Augusta.

“It's going to be exciting, and it's going to be fun for all of us,” Woods said looking forward to the third round. He will tee off tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET. – TGRhttps://t.co/R8IJ2hR8kN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2022