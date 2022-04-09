Promotion hopefuls Stockport sweep Southend aside in five-goal victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leaders Stockport swept past Southend 5-0 at Edgeley Park to keep themselves on course for promotion with a ninth straight Vanarama National League win.

Will Collar put County ahead in the 21st minute following a corner, with forward Myles Hippolyte swiftly adding a second from the edge of the box past the Shrimpers’ 18-year-old goalkeeper Andeng Ndi, who was making his league debut.

Scott Quigley saw his effort just before half-time ruled out by an offside flag, but Paddy Madden did make it 3-0 five minutes into the second half to score his 20th goal of the campaign.

Madden headed in a fourth just after the hour mark and substitute Andy Cannon added a late fifth with a free-kick to cap another impressive display from Stockport, who move back eight points clear of promotion chasers Wrexham.