Dominic Calvert-Lewin vows to ‘fight to the very end’ amid Everton goal drought

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fully committed to helping Everton stay in the Premier League and is confident he will soon be back among the goals.

The England international had scored three in as many matches at the start of the season but a muscle injury sustained against Brighton ruled the striker out until January.

Calvert-Lewin, who scored 21 goals for the Toffees last season, has failed to find the net since returning and faced criticism from some supporters this week after featuring in a photo shoot for British GQ.

The 25-year-old has also been strongly linked with a summer switch to Arsenal.

But in an Instagram post on Saturday evening following Everton’s crucial 1-0 win at home to Manchester United, Calvert-Lewin wrote: “This club has shaped me into the man I am today.

“People can choose to believe what they read, that’s out of my control. But what is in my control is how I conduct myself on the pitch.

“I have always given 100 per cent and will continue to do so, it is not in my character to give anything less.

“Actions speak louder than words I know and you judge me on goals, which will come.

“Sometimes as a player you go through difficult spells and that is part and parcel.

“I am here to win and I am here to fight to the very end.

“Massive three points for us today.”