Graham Alexander challenges Motherwell to go on and seal European football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has challenged his players to go on and seal European football after sneaking into the cinch Premiership top six.

The Steelmen made sure they will face the league’s elite in the remaining five games of the season after Ricki Lamie’s injury-time equaliser at Livingston propelled them back into the top half at the Lions’ expense.

Motherwell are now only a point adrift of fourth place and with it guaranteed Europa Conference League football, while even fifth spot could be enough to secure a trip to the continent if Hibernian do not win the Scottish Cup.

Former Scotland international Alexander wants his players to make sure they finish the campaign on a high.

He said: “It’s now down to the players and their mentality what they want to do. Celebrate now as if the season is finished and we’re content with top six, or push it and go for that European spot.

“You saw their mentality on Saturday and last week. Even when going through the run we were on; coming from behind to win points, 2-0 down to Rangers, drew 2-2.

“The character is brilliant. We don’t have to offer more incentives. They want to win anyway.

“There are two marker posts and the first judgement point is the split.

“Now we have another one at the end of the season.

“Last year we were looking over our shoulders with a few games to go.

“To not be in that position this year is a relief.

“We are happy with that but the boys will want to achieve a little bit more.

“The league tells you we have made progress.

“We had ambitions and targets. Last year it was staying up, and this year it was top six.”

Alexander also praised the club’s board for showing faith in him during their sticky patch.

He added: “I am so pleased for (chairman) Jim McMahon and (chief executive) Alan Burrows, as the support they showed me during that run we had was top notch. That top six finish goes to them.”

Motherwell found themselves deservedly trailing to Odin Bailey and Alan Forrest strikes either side of the break.

It could have got worse for the away team before Callum Slattery sparked an unlikely comeback with a fine drive from distance in the 72nd minute.

Lamie then popped up in the third minute of added time to head home from close range as Motherwell claimed a crucial point.

Livingston manager David Martindale believes his team are in a relegation battle, despite being eight points clear of 11th-place St Johnstone.

And he is hoping for a favourable fixture list when details of the post-split games are published by the SPFL.

He said: “Looking at the bottom six, we’ve actually played four of the five away from home twice, I think Aberdeen is the only team we’ve not played away from home twice.

“Hopefully the draw is kind to us.

“Hopefully you are looking at three home games, especially when four of those teams you are due to play at home. But obviously it can’t work out like that.”