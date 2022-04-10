Lewis Hamilton defies F1 jewellery race ban insisting earrings cannot be removed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lewis Hamilton defies F1 jewellery race ban insisting earrings cannot be removed

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 11.31am
Lewis Hamilton, pictured ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, says some of his earrings cannot be removed as F1 seek to impose a jewellery ban for drivers during races (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Lewis Hamilton, pictured ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, says some of his earrings cannot be removed as F1 seek to impose a jewellery ban for drivers during races (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s rulers that he will have to chop off his ear to meet their jewellery demands.

While the prohibition of body piercings has been in place since 2004, F1’s new race director Niels Wittich brought the rule to the fore in his pre-race notes here in Melbourne before addressing the subject directly with Hamilton and his peers in a two-hour drivers’ briefing.

Wittich says the law is there to protect the driver by not hindering a speedy escape from their car.

But in a show of defiance, Hamilton competed at Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix with piercings in both ears and a nose stud.

“I don’t have any plans on removing them,” said the 37-year-old, who finished fourth at Melbourne’s Albert Park.

“They are personal things. You should be able to be who you are. There is stuff that I cannot move.

“I literally cannot even take these out. These ones on my right ear are welded in so I would have to get it chopped off. They will be staying.”

The FIA clause states that “the wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start.”

Hamilton could theoretically be fined or docked points if he breaks the sporting code.

However, is understood the FIA are waiting to see if Hamilton’s stance will change over the coming races before determining whether action is required.

