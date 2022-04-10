Malky Mackay thanks Ross County board for backing after sealing top-six spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Malky Mackay thanks Ross County board for backing after sealing top-six spot

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 12.27pm
Malky Mackay has guided County into the top six (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay has thanked the Ross County hierarchy for their backing after a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie sealed a place in the cinch Premiership top six.

Both sides went into the final game before the league split knowing that a victory allied to Hearts beating Hibernian would secure a place in the top half of the table.

County won thanks to a late Joseph Hungbo penalty, just moments after the on-loan Watford winger had entered the fray as a substitute, while Hearts did the business at Tynecastle.

Mackay praised chairman Roy MacGregor and managing director Stevie Ferguson for standing by him, despite starting the campaign without a win in the first 10 league games.

Mackay said: “At the start of the season, people were coming to see a new manager and a new group of players after a year without seeing football.

“They were asking what’s going on and after 10 games they were probably asking what actually was going on!

“There was a big turnover of players at the start of the season and people were wondering why certain people were leaving.

“When you look at the culture now, it’s testament to the decision from the owner and Steven Ferguson for letting this happen.”

Meanwhile, Dons boss Jim Goodwin confirmed his reshape of his squad continues apace after a week in which it was revealed long-serving defender Andrew Considine will move on, while Mikey Devlin left the club and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is set to follow.

The former St Mirren boss commented: “I looked at the squad prior to coming in and had those discussions with the owner and the board.

“I expressed that we do need to make changes and freshen things up, not just with the players but behind the scenes with some of the backroom staff.

“We’ve already made some very difficult decisions but they had to be made in order for the club to move forward.

“Unfortunately when that happens, people need to move on. I’ve been brought in here to make difficult decisions. I asked for that autonomy and only time will tell whether they’re the right decisions.”

