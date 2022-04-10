5 things we learned from this weekend’s cinch Premiership action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
5 things we learned from this weekend’s cinch Premiership action

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 3.33pm
Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic stridee towards the title with St Johnstone thrashing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic stridee towards the title with St Johnstone thrashing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers returned to within six points of Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership with a 4-0 win at St Mirren where Kemar Roofe scored a hat-trick.

The league is now set for five exciting post-split fixtures after the weekend’s football separated the clubs into top and bottom six.

Here, PA media looks at the action from Saturday and Sunday.

Roofe caves in for St Mirren

Questions have been asked about Rangers’ ability to find the net in the absence of injured striker Alfredo Morelos. Roofe responded with a hat-trick against the Buddies in Paisley which brought a welcome win
for Giovanni Van Bronckhorst following two defeats. The former Leeds striker will be key for the Light Blues this week as they face Braga in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Ibrox on Thursday night – they are 1-0 down from the first leg- before taking on Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park next Sunday.

Celtic with a magnificent seven

Ange Postecoglou’s side do not look like slipping up in their bid to wrest the title from Ibrox. Celtic were in scintillating form in Saturday’s 7-0 thrashing of St Johnstone at Parkhead. Goals from Reo Hatate, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda effectively gave a relentless Hoops side all three points by the interval. Josip Juranovic added a fourth from the spot early in the second half and Matt O’Riley scored twice in three minutes before fellow substitute Liel Abada fired in a seventh and it was a true reflection on Celtic’s superiority and their hunger to win the league.

Halliday gets revenge on Hibees

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday has been mercilessly goaded by Hibernian supporters ever since the 2016 Scottish Cup final when he scored to put Rangers 2-1 ahead and then celebrated with a gesture that implied he felt the game was over, only for the Easter Road side to roar back and win 3-2. In the early stages of Saturday’s Edinburgh derby, Halliday was once again taunted by the away support as Hibs led 1-0 at Tynecastle, but this time he had the last laugh as he scored a double to help Hearts to a 3-1 win that sealed third place and consigned the Hibees to playing the rest of the season in the bottom six.

Hibs face test of character

For anyone present at Tynecastle for Hearts’ 3-1 win, it would be hard to make a strong case for Hibs being able to rouse themselves enough to try to gain revenge in this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final rematch at Hampden. The Hibees started well, but once Hearts started to get a hold of the game, the visitors looked meek and incapable of regaining the initiative. Apart from the return of defender Ryan Porteous from suspension, Maloney is not exactly blessed with many appealing options as he seeks to freshen things up and ensure his team are more competitive at the national stadium.

Drama all over the country

Elsewhere, Motherwell’s last-gasp equaliser at Livingston put them into the top half of the table and sent the Lions down. Ross County’s 1-0 win at Aberdeen  saw the Staggies get into the top half with the Dons falling short. Bottom side Dundee got a point in their derby against Dundee United but Tam Courts side remain in the top six. St Johnstone’s heavy defeat at Parkhead means they are five points ahead of Dundee and six behind St Mirren and Aberdeen so there is plenty to play for in the battle to avoid the drop.

