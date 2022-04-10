How Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah matched up in Man City-Liverpool clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
How Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah matched up in Man City-Liverpool clash

By Press Association
April 10 2022, 6.47pm Updated: April 10 2022, 6.55pm
Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah (Martin Rickett/PA).
The top-of-the-table clash between Premier League rivals Manchester and Liverpool ended 2-2 after an entertaining encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

It was billed as a crunch game in the title race and the result ensured the advantage remained with City, who kept their one-point lead with seven fixtures to play.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the performances of City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Influence

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Mohamed Salah on the touchline
De Bruyne: Early pass released Gabriel Jesus down the right which led to City’s first chance inside five minutes. Was the controlling influence for most of the first half but was quieter after the break until one incisive pass released Raheem Sterling to score, only for the England man to be denied by VAR.

Salah: Had a small but not decisive part in the build-up to Liverpool’s first goal. First real chance to run at the defence came midway through the first half but his decision to knock the ball past Aymeric Laporte and run was the wrong one. Picked out Sadio Mane brilliantly for Liverpool’s second equaliser and also played in Jota who almost scored their third.

Goal threat

De Bruyne: His fifth-minute strike, albeit deflected, gave goalkeeper Alisson Becker no chance as it went in off a post. Hit the side-netting with a shot on the turn midway through the first half.

Salah: Did not have a shot in anger until an effort deflected wide in the second half as he cut in from the right and, to add insult to injury, he did not even receive a corner.

Individual contribution

Mohamed Salah tussles for the ball with Joao Cancelo
De Bruyne: Knitted the City performance together, particularly in the first half. Drew a booking from Andy Robertson after easily skipping past the left-back on the touchline. Early goal set the tone for a pulsating game.

Salah: Tracked back much more than he is expected to do to cover the runs of Joao Cancelo but offered little going forward in the first half and looked short of confidence to take players on. Provided the assist for Liverpool’s second equaliser and continued to work tirelessly up and down the pitch but that impacted his threat in the final third.

Overall

Kevin De Bruyne is brought down by Virgil van Dijk
De Bruyne had the much better all-round performance, with an early goal and significant influence on the direction of play in the opening 45 minutes. He found it more difficult after the break as Liverpool improved and the direction of play changed but still posed the occasional threat with his passing. After a relatively anonymous first half Salah sprang into life immediately after the break when he had his best 20-minute spell, but the sheer volume of his workload in defensive areas left him looking spent well before the end.

