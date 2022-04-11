On this day in 2015: Oxford enjoy double glory in boat races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2015: Oxford enjoy double glory in boat races

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 6.01am
The Oxford men’s and women’s crews celebrate double victory in the 2015 boat races (Steve Paston/PA)
The Oxford men’s and women’s crews celebrate double victory in the 2015 boat races (Steve Paston/PA)

On this day in 2015, Oxford enjoyed double glory on a significant day for women’s rowing.

For the first time in 88 years, the women’s crews competed on the same Tideway course as the men, and it was dark blue which held sway in emphatic style in both events.

For double Olympic champion Caryn Davies, who stroked Oxford to a six-and-a-half length victory over the Putney to Mortlake course, it proved a memorable – if painful – experience.

Oxford stroke Caryn Davies (left) and Cambridge counterpart Fanny Belais
Oxford stroke Caryn Davies (left) and Cambridge counterpart Fanny Belais (Simon Cooper/PA)

The 32-year-old MBA student said afterwards: “That’s the toughest race I’ve ever rowed. You’re pretty much going at an Olympic 2k off the start – and then you just keep going, for another 5k.”

New Yorker Davies signalled her intention to retire from rowing in the wake of Oxford’s 12th victory in 16 years but, not for the first time in her career, later had second thoughts, and also used her platform to argue for equality in British sport.

She said: “Ideally I’d like to see in this country the same kind of legislation we have in the States with Title IX that mandates equal funding for men’s and women’s sports at public universities, and I think this is a step in the right direction for that.”

It proved a landmark day too for Oxford president Constantine Louloudis, who became just the 14th man to complete four boat race wins.

In his final attempt, the 23-year-old was part of an eight which triumphed for the fourth time in five years by a similar margin to the women’s boat.

The London 2012 bronze medallist immediately turned his attention to the 2016 Olympics in Rio, from which he would ultimately return with gold as a member of the men’s coxless four.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier