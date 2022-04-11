Football rumours: RB Leipzig make a move for Erik Ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: RB Leipzig make a move for Erik Ten Hag

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 7.11am
Erik Ten Hag is tipped to become the new manager of Manchester United (Tess Derry/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United’s chances of securing Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag might be blocked by the efforts of RB Leipzig, according to the Daily Telegraph. The German club are reportedly looking to take advantage of any delays in negotiations at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, United midfielder Jesse Lingard remains in high demand when his contract expires in the summer. The Daily Mirror reports Roma, AC Milan and Juventus have joined West Ham and Newcastle in the hunt for the 29-year-old.

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race for Darwin Nunez (Marco Lacobucci/PA)

United have joined Arsenal in the race for Darwin Nunez, with the same paper reporting both teams sent scouts to watch Benfica’s 22-year-old striker over the weekend.

Paris St Germain have opened talks to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to The Sun. The 28-year-old only joined the Blues a year ago and cost them £98 million.

Players to watch

Levi Colwill: Fabrizio Romano reports that a number of Premier League and European clubs will make a summer move for the 19-year-old Chelsea defender.

Levi Colwill, currently on loan at HUddersfield, is attracting interest (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Marco Asensio: Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reports the 26-year-old Real Madrid forward could leave the club for Tottenham in the summer.

