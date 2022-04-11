Danny Cowley could freshen up attack as goal-shy Portsmouth face Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Danny Cowley could freshen up attack as goal-shy Portsmouth face Rotherham

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 2.41pm
Danny Cowley’s Portmouth are without a win in their last five league games. (Leila Coker/PA)
Portsmouth have no fresh injury doubts as they welcome Sky Bet League One promotion chasers Rotherham to Fratton Park.

A 1-0 loss at Cheltenham last time out means Pompey are winless in five, scoring just one goal in that time.

That could see manager Danny Cowley rotate his forward line in search of an increased goal threat.

Kieron Freeman (ankle) and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (knee) are missing.

Rotherham’s ambitions of automatic promotion have taken a blow following a streak of one win in six.

The Millers are third, three points behind MK Dons but with two games in hand.

Will Grigg (hamstring) is back at parent club Sunderland to rehab his injury.

Goalkeeper Josh Vickers has already been ruled out for the season after breaking his hand but Paul Warne has no new fitness concerns.

