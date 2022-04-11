Final Old Firm clash of the league season scheduled for May 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Final Old Firm clash of the league season scheduled for May 1

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 5.25pm
Celtic and Rangers meet on May 1(Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic and Rangers meet on May 1(Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the second round of fixtures after the split in a match that could see the table-topping Hoops crowned cinch Premiership champions.

The SPFL released the post-split fixtures on Monday, with the two Glasgow sides scheduled to meet at Parkhead on Sunday May 1.

With Celtic six points clear, it is possible they could clinch the title that day, providing they win their next match and their closest challengers slip up.

Ange Postecoglou’s side travel to Ross County in their first game after the split on Sunday April 24, with Rangers away to Motherwell on the same day.

At the other end of the table, relegation rivals Dundee and St Johnstone will meet at Kilmac Stadium in the first game after the split on Saturday April 23.

Saints are five points clear of the bottom-placed Dark Blues, with their match likely to go a long way to deciding who survives in the league.

