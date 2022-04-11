Mike Brown accuses Eddie Jones of using Ben Te’o bust-up as excuse to drop him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mike Brown accuses Eddie Jones of using Ben Te’o bust-up as excuse to drop him

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 8.47pm
Mike Brown was disappointed by the way he was told he would not be going to the 2019 World Cup (John Walton/PA)

Mike Brown has placed Eddie Jones’ man-management under scrutiny after claiming he was on the receiving end of a foul-mouthed rant from England’s head coach when being told he was not going to the 2019 World Cup.

Brown was involved in a bust-up with Ben Te’o during a training camp in Treviso in the build-up to the tournament and, for the first time, has spoken at length about the matter.

The incident took place when the squad were out for a social event and Jones used the altercation to explain his decision to drop two regulars of his England reign ahead of the tournament in Japan.

Mike Brown (top) and Ben Te’o were involved in a bust-up before the 2019 World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brown blames Te’o, claiming the former rugby league centre punched him in the head, but insists an angry Jones reacted badly when the Newcastle veteran pleaded his case.

“That wasn’t the reason why I didn’t go to the World Cup,” Brown, England’s most capped full-back, told RugbyPass.

“I think it was just easier for Eddie to put it on that, as I’d kind of been getting pushed out of the team as that season had gone on.

“Then a few days later, when Eddie’s ringing around people to say they’re not involved, he kind of puts it on that.

“I said to him, ‘Look, I understand selection is what it is, but don’t put it on that. You haven’t even asked me what happened. With all due respect, I didn’t really do anything. I don’t feel like it was my fault. I hadn’t drunk much, two drinks or whatever. There were people in a worse state than me and I was just trying to mind my own business’.

Eddie Jones cited the incident for his decision not to take Mike Brown to the World Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“So he just switched and turned on me, effing and blinding. It wasn’t nice.

“Just be a man and say what is the reason I’m not getting picked. Don’t try to put it on that, because it’s not that. It’s pretty clear and obvious that it’s not that.

“I asked him to tell me what he thinks happened and he said, ‘My security guards were there, they told me what happened’.

“I said, ‘Let me see what they’ve said has happened’, because he said he had written reports. He wouldn’t give me that.

“He said, ‘Who the F do you think you are?’ because I was going back at him and he doesn’t like that.

“It’s a shame it ended up like that. I wanted clarity on why I wasn’t getting picked, not some made-up excuse.”

Brown has given extensive details surrounding the incident, claiming it initially started when Maro Itoje started hitting other players on the chest – “in a fun, jovial way, but he’s a big guy and he’d been drinking”.

Brown objected when he was struck and, having spoken to Itoje, thought it was over, only for Te’o to start taunting him and create a fresh confrontation that eventually ended with the punch.

The allegations come at a bad time for Jones, who recently presided over another failed Six Nations campaign that led to a vote of confidence from the Rugby Football Union.

The RFU and Itoje’s club Saracens have been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.

Jones is currently in Japan, where he acts as director of rugby to Suntory Sungoliath, despite the fact that many of his England players are involved in a key period of European matches.

