Football rumours: Man City ready to trigger £50m release clause for Mikel Merino

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 7.19am
Manchester City have decided to trigger a £50 million release clause for Real Sociedad’s midfielder Mikel Merino, according to the Manchester Evening News (Owen Humphreys/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester City have decided to trigger a £50million release clause for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 25-year-old former Newcastle player has impressed while playing in LaLiga enough that City are reportedly willing to pay the sizeable transfer fee.

Aston Villa’s 29-year-old striker Danny Ings may be offered to Brighton as part of a deal for midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to the Daily Mirror. The 25-year-old Bissouma has drawn the eye of Steven Gerrard in his mission to rebuild Villa’s squad.

Danny Ings
Aston Villa striker Danny Ings may be offered to Brighton as part of a deal for Yves Bissouma (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Manchester United are looking to bring in former striker Robin van Persie as an assistant coach at Old Trafford if they secure Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager, according to the Daily Mail. Van Persie, 38, is currently assistant coach at Feyenoord  and has reportedly been contacted despite talks with Ten Hag still ongoing.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Paris St Germain have labelled the 29-year-old Manchester United midfielder a top priority, according to French publication Footmercato.

Ruben Neves: Sky Sports reports the 25-year-old Wolves midfielder is being targeted by Arsenal.

