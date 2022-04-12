Graham Rowntree to succeed Johann Van Graan as Munster head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graham Rowntree to succeed Johann Van Graan as Munster head coach

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 11.27am
Graham Rowntree, pictured, will succeed Johann Van Graan as Munster head coach (David Davies/PA)
Graham Rowntree, pictured, will succeed Johann Van Graan as Munster head coach (David Davies/PA)

Former England prop Graham Rowntree will succeed Bath-bound Johann Van Graan as Munster head coach.

Munster and the Irish Rugby Football Union announced that Rowntree will be promoted from the province’s current forwards coach after signing a two-year deal that runs from July 1.

Rowntree, who has previously worked as part of England and British and Irish Lions coaching teams, moved to Munster in October 2019.

The 50-year-old made almost 400 appearances for Leicester and won 54 England caps. He also toured with the Lions in 1997 and 2005.

He spent eight years as an assistant England coach, and filled that role with the Lions on their 2013 and 2017 tours. He also had coaching jobs at Leicester and Harlequins.

“I am hugely honoured to be taking over the role of head coach for a club of this calibre, one that means so much to me and my family,” Rowntree told Munster’s official website.

Johann van Graan
Johann Van Graan, pictured, will be succeeded by Graham Rowntree as Munster head coach (Niall Carson/PA)

“We have thoroughly enjoyed every moment here, and I fortunately get to work with an incredible group of staff and players who share a common goal each day in striving for success.

“I believe we have the established structures in place, with the resources and facilities to match, and that it will be a smooth transition for the coaching ticket we assemble in ensuring continued development and success for this club.”

South African Van Graan leaves Munster at the end of this season, when he will move to the Gallagher Premiership.

Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan added: “Graham’s extensive coaching experience and knowledge for the game makes him the perfect candidate to lead this squad forward.

“With Graham stepping up at the start of the new season, it will be a seamless and natural progression from the work that has been carried out to date.

“For now, we will continue our focus on the remainder of this season, with Graham supporting Johann and the coaching staff in achieving our goals.”

