Portsmouth ease to victory over automatic promotion hopefuls Rotherham

Rotherham’s automatic promotion hopes suffered another setback after being thrashed 3-0 by Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Two former Millers players – George Hirst and Clark Robertson – were among the goals as Paul Warne’s side missed out on the chance to go second.

A drab game sprung into life in the 35th minute with Pompey taking the lead.

A free-kick by Michael Jacobs was met by Robertson who headed into the far corner.

Pompey doubled their lead in the 59th minute as Hirst raced from the halfway line before crossing low and hard for Marcus Harness to thump the ball beyond Viktor Johansson.

It was game over in the 65th minute when ex-Rotherham loanee Hirst fired into an empty net after goalkeeper Johansson came for and missed a cross.

The defeat leaves Rotherham three points behind second-placed MK Dons with a game in hand.

The Millers have now taken just five points from their last seven league games.