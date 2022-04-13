Daniel Vettori named head coach of Birmingham Phoenix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Daniel Vettori named head coach of Birmingham Phoenix

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 10.55am
Daniel Vettori stood in as head coach last season (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Daniel Vettori stood in as head coach last season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Birmingham Phoenix have announced the appointment of Daniel Vettori as head coach for the men’s team in The Hundred.

During The Hundred’s debut season, the 43-year-old was assistant coach for the Phoenix and took charge on an interim basis with Andrew McDonald unable to travel to England due to “scheduling issues caused by the pandemic”.

The appointment of the former New Zealand international came after McDonald was selected as the new Australia men’s team head coach.

Vettori told Warwickshire’s website: “I absolutely loved my time working with the Birmingham Phoenix squad as head coach last summer, so taking on the role on a permanent basis was a very easy decision.

“We made great strides in the first season and all coaches and players loved seeing the tournament develop, and we had such great support every time that we took to the field at Edgbaston.”

Under Vettori’s leadership, the Phoenix reached the final of the inaugural competition before losing out to Southern Brave  at Lord’s.

“We want to go one better,” he added. “It’s a tough competition, but we’ve retained well and recruited some excellent players through the draft.

“We look an even stronger outfit than in 2021 and hopefully we can continue to entertain the Birmingham Phoenix fans who get behind us.”

