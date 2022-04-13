Filip Helander to miss the rest of Rangers’ season with foot injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Filip Helander to miss the rest of Rangers’ season with foot injury

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 10.55am
Rangers’ Filip Helander out for rest of season with foot injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers’ Filip Helander out for rest of season with foot injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers defender Filip Helander is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The Swede had to come off in the first half of Sunday’s cinch Premiership win over St Mirren in Paisley.

Boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is uncertain whether surgery is required but confirmed Helander – who is not in the Govan side’s Europa League squad – will not be back until the summer.

“Filip’s injury is not good, so we don’t have him for the remainder of the season,” said the Dutchman.

“He has had a history of injuries unfortunately for him and unfortunately for us to not be able to pick him.

“I don’t know yet if he needs surgery but he has a foot injury, an injury he had as well in the other foot, so all I can say now is we are going to make sure he is  going to be ready for pre-season next season.”

While Helander would not have been available for the Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash with Braga at Ibrox on Thursday night, Rangers face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park on Sunday and go into the game six points behind their Old Firm rivals at the top of the Premiership with five fixtures remaining.

Van Bronckhorst revealed midfielder John Lundstram, who went off with a knock against the Buddies, will train ahead of the Braga game, which will see Rangers try to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Portugal last week.

He said: “John is training today, so hopefully he will pass training and be available for tomorrow.”

Defender Calvin Bassey and midfielder Ryan Jack missed the trip to Paisley but are back in the squad and available to play.

Van Bronckhorst is looking for a big performance from his side to get past Braga and into the semi-finals, where they will face either Atalanta or RB Leipzig, who drew 1-1 in their first-leg clash.

“We knew it was a very good opponent. We had a result which we can overcome tomorrow,” added Van Bronckhorst.

“When you play an opponent you have a better view of the team and players individually. We have prepared well for tomorrow again.

“It is a big game which needs a big performance from everyone, but I am confident we can have a good result.

“Obviously the first game is different from the second game.

“We know what the task is, we know which areas we can improve, so for us it is just making sure we are playing the way we can, at our top, because you need it at this stage in Europe of course. We will be ready for tomorrow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier