Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley misses Swindon game and rest of term with broken leg

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 2.37pm
Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley will not play again this season after fracturing his leg at Salford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley is out of Friday’s League Two clash with Swindon after breaking his leg.

An X-ray has revealed the 31-year-old, who walked off the pitch after sustaining his injury at Salford on Saturday, has fractured his left fibula and will not play again this season.

Oxley’s misfortune means Joe Cracknell, who replaced him at the weekend, is manager Simon Weaver’s only fit senior keeper.

Striker Calum Kavanagh also picked up an injury at Salford to join Jack Muldoon and Simon Power, as well as long-term absentees Josh Falkingham, Lewis Page, Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards, on the sidelines.

Swindon forward Harry McKirdy could play some role for the play-off-chasing Robins at the EnviroVent Stadium.

McKirdy, Town’s leading scorer with 18 goals this term, has missed the last two games with a calf strain but head coach Ben Garner hinted the 25-year-old could be involved over the Easter weekend.

Left-back Joe Tomlinson should be good to go despite being forced off with cramp in last weekend’s defeat to Newport.

Midfielder Ben Gladwin returned from the bench against the Welsh side after a two-month absence with a hamstring injury and should be involved again, and defender Jake O’Brien is fit following illness.

