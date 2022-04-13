Hartlepool’s Nicky Featherstone could return against Vale after being rested

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee has hinted he could test the depth of his squad once again as promotion-chasing Port Vale head for the Suit Direct Stadium on Friday.

With his promoted side comfortable in mid-table, Lee opted to rest skipper Nicky Featherstone for last weekend’s 1-1 draw at League Two leaders Forest Green to run the rule over on-loan Burton midfielder Bryn Morris as he continued to work his way back from an ankle injury.

Featherstone, who was an unused substitute, could return against the Valiants, but the manager has suggested he could do something similar with 20-year-old defender Jake Hull, on loan from Rotherham, this weekend.

Striker Joe Grey was used only as a late replacement at the New Lawn Stadium and will hope for more action, while midfielder Luke Molyneux missed out with a shin injury and continues to be assessed.

Interim Vale boss Andy Crosby will hope for more of the same after seeing his side battle its way to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over lowly Oldham to retain their grip on an automatic promotion place.

The win, however, was secured at a cost with midfielder David Worrall limping off after just 30 minutes, and he is being assessed.

However, defender Chris Hussey returned from a back injury as a second-half substitute and will hope to play his part in a late-season push.

Jake Taylor and Dan Jones made the bench once again after returning to fitness, but were unused, while James Gibbons and Tom Pett did not and Tom Conlon is out for the season.