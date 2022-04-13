Hartlepool’s Nicky Featherstone could return against Vale after being rested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hartlepool’s Nicky Featherstone could return against Vale after being rested

April 13 2022, 3.19pm
Skipper Nicky Featherstone will hope to return to the Hartlepool team against Port Vale (Will Matthews/PA)
Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee has hinted he could test the depth of his squad once again as promotion-chasing Port Vale head for the Suit Direct Stadium on Friday.

With his promoted side comfortable in mid-table, Lee opted to rest skipper Nicky Featherstone for last weekend’s 1-1 draw at League Two leaders Forest Green to run the rule over on-loan Burton midfielder Bryn Morris as he continued to work his way back from an ankle injury.

Featherstone, who was an unused substitute, could return against the Valiants, but the manager has suggested he could do something similar with 20-year-old defender Jake Hull, on loan from Rotherham, this weekend.

Striker Joe Grey was used only as a late replacement at the New Lawn Stadium and will hope for more action, while midfielder Luke Molyneux missed out with a shin injury and continues to be assessed.

Interim Vale boss Andy Crosby will hope for more of the same after seeing his side battle its way to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over lowly Oldham to retain their grip on an automatic promotion place.

The win, however, was secured at a cost with midfielder David Worrall limping off after just 30 minutes, and he is being assessed.

However, defender Chris Hussey returned from a back injury as a second-half substitute and will hope to play his part in a late-season push.

Jake Taylor and Dan Jones made the bench once again after returning to fitness, but were unused, while James Gibbons and Tom Pett did not and Tom Conlon is out for the season.

