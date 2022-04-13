Ruel Sotiriou hoping to start for Leyton Orient against Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ruel Sotiriou hoping to start for Leyton Orient against Scunthorpe

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 4.09pm
Ruel Sotiriou is close to a return to full fitness for Leyton Orient (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ruel Sotiriou is close to a return to full fitness for Leyton Orient (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ruel Sotiriou is pushing hard to start Leyton Orient’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Scunthorpe on Friday.

Sotiriou was named on the bench for the 1-0 defeat at Sutton because of a calf injury but came on for the last 22 minutes.

“I want Ruel on the pitch as much as possible but we just need to be careful with him,” boss Richie Wellens said.

Tom James is out for the season because of a knee injury but Alex Mitchell is expected to recover from a shin problem soon.

George Taft has been ruled out for Scunthorpe because of a stomach complaint.

It is suspected that Taft’s condition is linked to a hernia and while he has had an injection, he will not be available against Orient.

Mason O’Malley has been missing since mid-March because of a hamstring problem but has returned to training.

Luke Matheson is recovering from illness and could yet be involved in the Good Friday clash.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier