Billy Sharp still missing for Sheffield United against Reading

Billy Sharp will not be available for Sheffield United as they face Reading.

The 36-year-old striker has missed each of the Blades’ last three games with a hamstring injury and Friday’s match will come too soon.

Defender Chris Basham has returned to training but will not return to action yet.

David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle are likely to miss the rest of the season.

Lucas Joao will be hoping to start for Reading after he scored his first goal in seven games in their 2-1 loss to Cardiff last time out.

Injured duo Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite remain on the sidelines.

Winger Junior Hoilett has started the last two games after missing the 1-1 draw with Barnsley earlier this month and is expected to line up again.

Reading will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Cardiff after going four games unbeaten before that.