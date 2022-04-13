Everton agree deal with builders over £500m fixed fee to complete new stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Everton agree deal with builders over £500m fixed fee to complete new stadium

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 6.03pm
Everton have agreed a contract for the final stage of the Bramley Moore Dock stadium (Everton handout)
Everton have agreed a contract for the final stage of the Bramley Moore Dock stadium (Everton handout)

Everton have agreed a deal with the firm constructing their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock which will see the project completed for a fixed fee of £500million.

The PA news agency understands despite spiralling costs for materials and logistics across the globe the club have negotiated an agreement which will see the project delivered for the cost initially touted back in 2018.

It is believed there was a degree of over-estimation in that initial projection four years ago but striking a deal with Laing O’Rourke to deliver the 52,888-capacity stadium for a capped amount means the club can now take the final costing to prospective funders with certainty.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale reiterated owner Farhad Moshiri’s “unwavering” commitment to the ground’s completion despite financial concerns after the club posted losses totalling £372m in the last three years.

Since the project was started the expectation has been Moshiri, who has already invested more than half-a-billion pounds into the club since his purchase in 2016, would provide a large amount, if not all, of the funding.

“This is an important agreement at a crucial time for the club and the stadium project,” Barrett-Baxendale said.

“We are now able to lock in construction costs, while also benefiting from Laing O’Rourke’s economies of scale in what is an ever-fluctuating marketplace.

“Mr Moshiri and the board’s commitment to the project remains unwavering and we’ve been delighted by the progress so far.”

Construction work at the site began in the summer of 2021, with completion expected in the summer of 2024.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier