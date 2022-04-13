Losing Kurt Zouma for Europa League tie at Lyon a big blow – David Moyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Losing Kurt Zouma for Europa League tie at Lyon a big blow – David Moyes

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 7.01pm
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma will miss the Lyon tie after being injured against Brentford (Steve Paston/PA)
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma will miss the Lyon tie after being injured against Brentford (Steve Paston/PA)

David Moyes admits losing Kurt Zouma is a huge blow to West Ham’s Europa League hopes but has backed his side to rise to the challenge in Lyon.

France defender Zouma could face around a month on the sidelines after suffering a twisted ankle against Brentford on Sunday.

The injury has ruled him out of Thursday night’s quarter-final second leg in France where West Ham and the Ligue 1 side are evenly poised at 1-1.

“We are still getting him assessed so I can’t give a time, but he’s not with us,” said Hammers boss Moyes.

“It’s a really big blow when you lose a French international and a World Cup winner, but it happens in football.”

The talented but inconsistent Issa Diop is set to replace Zouma alongside Craig Dawson at the back.

Moyes added: “Issa’s not going to let us down. He’s come in in different times, we relied on him before when Kurt was out. If he gets that opportunity he’ll be able to take it.”

Michail Antonio will start in attack again despite having scored only one goal since New Year’s Day.

“I’m disappointed I’ve not scored in a while, it’s the longest streak not scoring in my career,” said the striker.

“But it’s about being a team player and that’s what I’m doing, I’m bringing the team together. As much as I’m not scoring I feel I’m helping the team out.”

The Hammers will also be without left-back Aaron Cresswell following his controversial red card in the first leg.

Lyon forward Moussa Dembele was captured on camera winking after drawing the foul from Cresswell, ensuring some added spice to the second leg.

Antonio added: “There’s an edge anyway, it’s a quarter-final, the game ends tomorrow and we need to go out and win.

“Whatever happened last week tomorrow was going to be edgy.”

Lyon have injury problems of their own after goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and midfielders Tanguy Ndombele – their goalscorer in the first leg – and Houssem Aouar went off against Strasbourg.

Boss Peter Bosz said: “I’ll talk to the medical staff and we’ll see if they can train with the squad.

“I hope we will learn from the things that we did not do well in the first leg. We have to prepare well for that.

“The biggest difference from the first leg will be the atmosphere. The fans will be behind us this time.”

