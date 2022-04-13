Fleetwood’s Ged Garner could miss Oxford game amid fears his season is over

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fleetwood striker Ged Garner will miss Saturday’s visit of Oxford in League One amid fears his season is over.

Stephen Crainey said the hamstring injury Garner suffered in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Accrington was a serious one and may bring an early end to the campaign for the 23-year-old, who has already missed two and a half months.

There is better news for Anthony Pilkington, who is expected to be fit after being withdrawn at half-time with a tight hamstring.

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns is suspended after his late red card last week, with Kieran O’Hara set to deputise.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson has reported no new injuries ahead of the trip.

His side were boosted last week by the return of Cameron Brannagan in the 2-1 home defeat to Sunderland.

Sam Baldock (knee) and Marcus Browne (hamstring) are expected to miss out again.

Robinson’s side have lost three in a row to slip four points behind the play-off places.