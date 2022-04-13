Emil Riis doubtful for Preston as they prepare to take on Millwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preston forward Emil Riis is doubtful for Friday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall.

The Dane was forced off with a hamstring issue during last weekend’s 2-1 win over QPR and will be assessed.

North End striker Ched Evans is back available following a foot problem, while defender Liam Lindsay has completed a two-match ban.

Brad Potts and Josh Earl have overcome illnesses and could return but Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen are still out injured.

Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman remain sidelined for Millwall.

The pair have returned to light training following injuries but are not ready for first-team returns.

Lions boss Gary Rowett could stick with the starting XI which began last Saturday’s 4-1 win over Barnsley.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard and striker Tom Bradshaw are among those pushing for starts.