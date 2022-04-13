Emil Riis doubtful for Preston as they prepare to take on Millwall By Press Association April 13 2022, 9.23pm Emil Riis is a doubt for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Preston forward Emil Riis is doubtful for Friday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall. The Dane was forced off with a hamstring issue during last weekend’s 2-1 win over QPR and will be assessed. North End striker Ched Evans is back available following a foot problem, while defender Liam Lindsay has completed a two-match ban. Brad Potts and Josh Earl have overcome illnesses and could return but Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen are still out injured. Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman remain sidelined for Millwall. The pair have returned to light training following injuries but are not ready for first-team returns. Lions boss Gary Rowett could stick with the starting XI which began last Saturday’s 4-1 win over Barnsley. Midfielder Ryan Leonard and striker Tom Bradshaw are among those pushing for starts. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier We have to win all five – Mark Warburton not giving up on play-off bid QPR’s promotion hopes take another hit with defeat at Preston Gary Rowett set to shake things up for Millwall’s clash with Barnsley Liam Lindsay still banned as Preston host QPR