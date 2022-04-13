Steve McManaman dismisses Liverpool’s quadruple chances as ‘nigh on impossible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Steve McManaman dismisses Liverpool’s quadruple chances as ‘nigh on impossible’

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 11.45pm
Steve McManaman feels it will be ‘nigh on impossible’ for Liverpool to achieve the quadruple (Peter Byrne/PA)
Steve McManaman feels it will be ‘nigh on impossible’ for Liverpool to achieve the quadruple (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has described his old club’s pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple as “nigh on impossible” despite their progression into the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

A 3-3 draw with Benfica at Anfield was enough to send Jurgen Klopp’s side into the last four after a 6-4 victory on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool clinched the Carabao Cup in February, face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday for a place in the FA Cup Final and are also battling the Citizens in the race for the Premier League title but McManaman says winning all four trophies will be a step too far.

“Let’s be honest it is going to be nigh on impossible for Liverpool to do the quadruple because it is intense,” pundit McManaman said on BT Sport.

“Of course, they want to win it but it is nigh on impossible because they have to be perfect all the time.

“They have got one in the bag, they are doing all the right things. Semi-final at the weekend, (Champions League) semi-final to come and the most important thing is it is incredibly exciting going forward.

“If you can get to the final of the Champions League, and they are favourites given the semi-final, that is at the end of the season so there is something to look forward to. That’s the great thing about it. How happy are you to be a Liverpool fan at the moment?”

The sentiments of McManaman, who spent more than a decade at Anfield as a player, were backed by fellow ex-Red Peter Crouch, who tipped current Premier League leaders Manchester City to win the title.

Crouch added: “City aren’t going to drop points, you just can’t see them dropping points and Liverpool’s run-in is more difficult.

“The (Man) United game sticks out, Everton as well, Newcastle and the Tottenham game is difficult because they are back in form. Their run-in is a lot more difficult than City’s but they have one trophy in the bag already.

“They have a huge game in the FA Cup against City as well and the Champions League, they are fighting on all fronts and it will be a great end to the season.”

Liverpool will face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals with the first leg in two weeks before a trip to Spain on May 4.

Michael Owen warned the Reds not to underestimate Unai Emery’s side, adding: “He is an exceptional manager. You could say he was harshly criticised by a lot of the pundits and press when he was at Arsenal.

“But he has shown in virtually every European cup competition there has been that he is an exceptional manager and he knows how to win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier