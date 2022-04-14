Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohamed Salah’s wage demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Liverpool give in to Mohamed Salah’s wage demands

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 7.21am Updated: April 14 2022, 8.51am
Mohamed Salah is reportedly going to get a big wage increase (Peter Byrne/PA)

What the papers say

Liverpool have agreed to pay the Premier League’s top scorer Mohamed Salah £400,000 a week to stop him from leaving, according to Metro. The 29-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in 2023 and has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Newcastle are looking to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the Northern Echo. The 30-year-old midfielder has impressed since joining Brentford, but the Magpies will have to produce an offer that convinces the Denmark playmaker to turn down the extension he is certain to be offered by the Bees.

Christian Eriksen has made an impressive start to life at Brentford
Christian Eriksen has made an impressive start to life at Brentford (Steve Paston/PA)

West Ham are chasing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, writes the Liverpool Echo. The 22-year-old winger has also been linked to Liverpool as a potential replacement for Salah.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have both held talks with River Plate’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to the Daily Express. The 21-year-old has a £16.6million release clause and has also been linked to Manchester City.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lucas Ocampos: West Ham and Wolves are interested in the 27-year-old Sevilla winger, according to Super Deporte.

Karem Artukoglu: Arsenal are preparing a £16.6m offer for the 23-year-old Galatasaray winger according to Turkish publication Star Gazetesi.

