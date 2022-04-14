Luton have a number of injury issues ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton have a number of injury issues as they look to address their recent form against fellow Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

The Hatters lost 2-0 at Huddersfield on Monday and are without a win in three outings, the result compounded by injuries to Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (knee) and Henri Lansbury (neck).

Gabe Osho has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Midfielders Jordan Clark and Luke Berry are also sidelined.

Forest, currently sitting fourth, picked up a fifth straight league win with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham last time out.

Head coach Steve Cooper has no new fitness concerns heading into the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Defender Steve Cook (ankle) remains sidelined having been forced off in the win over Reading last month.

Similarly, left-back Max Lowe is absent after picking up a groin injury in the same game.