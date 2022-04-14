Olly Pendlebury recalled from loan spell ahead of Wycombe’s clash with Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wycombe have recalled Olly Pendlebury from his loan spell to address an injury crisis in midfield ahead of their clash with Plymouth.

Pendlebury has been at Woking for the past six weeks but the Chairboys are short on options, with Josh Scowen, David Wheeler and Jack Young the only fit players in the position.

Curtis Thompson, Nick Freeman and Dominic Gape are in the treatment room to stretch boss Gareth Ainsworth’s resources.

To compound the problems in midfield, Lewis Wing begins a three-match suspension after being sent off in the 1-1 draw with Gillingham last Saturday.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher faces a careful balancing act with Ryan Hardie heading into the Easter programme.

The club’s top scorer has been out since sustaining a thigh injury against Ipswich on March 26.

It remains to be seen whether he will face Wycombe.

Jordon Garrick will continue to deputise up front if Hardie is ruled out once again.