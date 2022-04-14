Ryan Inniss suspended as Charlton face Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ryan Inniss suspended as Charlton face Morecambe

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 12.33pm
Ryan Inniss is suspended for Charlton (John Walton/PA)
Ryan Inniss is suspended for Charlton’s Sky Bet League One clash with Morecambe at The Valley.

Inniss serves the second of his three-match ban for a horror tackle on AFC Wimbledon’s George Marsh on April 5.

Sam Lavelle and Chuks Aneke are ruled out of the Good Friday clash by respective shoulder and calf injuries.

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson made five changes for the 1-0 victory at Rotherham and could stick with the winning formula.

Morecambe are monitoring the fitness of Shane McLoughlin following his substitute appearance against Cambridge United last Saturday.

McLoughlin carried an unspecified knock into the match but was able to play 17 minutes of the 2-1 defeat.

Boss Derek Adams has shown consistency in selection after making just one change against Cambridge and for the previous two matches making no changes.

“We’ve got to win somewhere between now and the end of the season to give us the opportunity for League One football next year,” Adams said.

