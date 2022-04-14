Neil Etheridge missing as Birmingham host Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Birmingham will be without goalkeeper Neil Etheridge for the visit of Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 32-year-old was replaced after 70 minutes of the 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last week after a clash with Djed Spence left him unconscious for several minutes and will sit out of this weekend’s game to complete Football Association concussion procedures.

Defender George Friend also remains out as he recovers from knee surgery.

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong is out with a hamstring injury but could return before the end of the season, while striker Lyle Taylor comes back into the fold after missing the clash against parent club Forest.

Three players have returned to full training for Coventry ahead of their trip to St Andrews.

Sky Blues captain Liam Kelly returned this week alongside defender Kyle McFadzean, who has missed Coventry’s last five games, but Friday’s fixture could come too soon for the pair.

Winger Jodi Jones has also come back into training but is unlikely to feature as he steps up his fitness.

Midfielder Jordan Shipley is isolating after he tested positive for Covid ahead of the 3-1 win over Fulham, while Josh Eccles has recovered from illness and could be involved.