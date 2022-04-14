Randell Williams remains only long-term absentee for Hull before Cardiff clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are no fresh concerns for Shota Arveladze as Hull prepare to face Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship.

Randell Williams is the only long-term absentee for the Tigers and Arveladze confirmed that the midfielder is still training separately from the rest of the group.

On-loan forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh started against Middlesbrough last weekend and could keep his spot in the starting line-up after an impressive 75-minute showing.

Hull are currently 20th in the Championship table with two wins from their last five games.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison confirmed that there are no new injury worries for his side.

Alfie Doughty could keep his place in the squad after returning against Reading and scoring a goal in the 2-1 win.

Defender Sean Morrison is a long-term absentee for the Bluebirds and is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Cardiff are currently 14th and have won their last three games in a row.