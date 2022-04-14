Randell Williams remains only long-term absentee for Hull before Cardiff clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Randell Williams remains only long-term absentee for Hull before Cardiff clash

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 1.45pm
Randell Williams is still sidelined for Hull (Nick Potts/PA)
Randell Williams is still sidelined for Hull (Nick Potts/PA)

There are no fresh concerns for Shota Arveladze as Hull prepare to face Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship.

Randell Williams is the only long-term absentee for the Tigers and Arveladze confirmed that the midfielder is still training separately from the rest of the group.

On-loan forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh started against Middlesbrough last weekend and could keep his spot in the starting line-up after an impressive 75-minute showing.

Hull are currently 20th in the Championship table with two wins from their last five games.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison confirmed that there are no new injury worries for his side.

Alfie Doughty could keep his place in the squad after returning against Reading and scoring a goal in the 2-1 win.

Defender Sean Morrison is a long-term absentee for the Bluebirds and is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Cardiff are currently 14th and have won their last three games in a row.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier