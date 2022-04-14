Martin Rennie to leave Falkirk at end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Martin Rennie to leave Falkirk at end of season

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 1.59pm
Falkirk are seeking a new manager (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Falkirk are looking for another new boss after announcing that head coach Martin Rennie is set to depart.

The news comes after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Cove Rangers, Falkirk’s third consecutive loss, ended the club’s hopes of landing a cinch League One play-off place.

Boyhood Falkirk fan Rennie, a former Vancouver Whitecaps manager, was appointed on December 10 on a contract until the end of the season. The Bairns have won five and lost nine of his 17 matches in charge.

The club announced that Rennie had “decided to return to the United States at the end of the season”.

A statement added: “Martin joined us in challenging circumstances last December, and we’d like to thank him for stabilising results and for all his hard work in trying to turn around what has been a very difficult season for everyone involved with the club.

“Kenny Miller will lead the team for the final three matches of this season, while Martin continues to support the board in planning for next season and beyond.

“The process of recruiting a new manager has already begun and we hope to be able to announce an appointment as soon as possible.”

Rennie was the fifth managerial appointment made by Falkirk since September 2017, when they sacked Peter Houston, who had led the club to the Scottish Cup final and two consecutive runners-up positions in the Championship.

Paul Hartley, Ray McKinnon, the joint team of David McCracken and Lee Miller, Paul Sheerin and now Rennie have each had spells in charge.

The club are set to spend their fourth consecutive season in League One next term.

