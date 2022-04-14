Max Bird grounded for Derby showdown with leaders Fulham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Bird misses Derby’ Sky Bet Championship clash with Fulham because of suspension.

Bird was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the 1-0 victory over Preston on April 2 and will be serving the second part of his three-match ban.

Colin Kazim-Richards has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of an ankle injury sustained in mid-March.

“We have a small chance of avoiding relegation, but it’s a chance. We’re playing the side top of the league and it’s must-win, so it’s a really big one for us,” boss Wayne Rooney said.

Fulham are assessing the fitness of Tom Cairney for the trip to Pride Park Stadium.

Cairney has missed the last two games because of an injury sustained in training but could return against Rooney’s men.

Nathaniel Chalobah was replaced at half-time of the 3-1 home defeat by Coventry and is a doubt.

“Derby is a really tough side to play, it doesn’t matter what position they are,” boss Marco Silva said.