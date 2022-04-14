Cheltenham report no new injuries for visit of Gillingham By Press Association April 14 2022, 2.47pm Cheltenham manager Michael Duff (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cheltenham boss Michael Duff could stick with an unchanged starting XI for Friday’s Sky Bet League One meeting with Gillingham. The mid-table Robins guaranteed safety with last weekend’s 1-0 home win over Portsmouth. Duff said defender Ben Williams, who has a hamstring issue and has not featured since March 19, is his only injury absentee. Midfielder Ellis Chapman and forward George Lloyd are among those pushing for recalls. Gillingham will check on defender David Tutonda. The left-back was forced off after just 11 minutes of last weekend’s draw with Wycombe after sustaining a knock to his knee. Harvey Lintott, Gerald Sithole and Mustapha Carayol are not expected to return from ongoing injury issues, while Daniel Phillips (quad) will be assessed after missing the Gills’ last two games. Alex MacDonald and Danny Lloyd remain sidelined with knee problems. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier My Cheltenham team is best club have ever had, says Michael Duff Liam Sercombe goal earns Cheltenham victory over Portsmouth Salford have no new injuries for visit of Harrogate Stuart O’Keefe could return for Gillingham against Wycombe