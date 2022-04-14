Levi Sutton not ready for Bradford return against Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Levi Sutton not ready for Bradford return against Tranmere

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 3.03pm
Levi Sutton will miss the Tranmere clash (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradford will be without Levi Sutton for the visit of Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

The 25-year-old has not been involved in City’s last three games after suffering from a hernia-type injury and Friday’s game could come too soon for the midfielder.

Striker Lee Angol made his return from injury in the Bantams’ 0-0 draw with Northampton last weekend and will be looking to feature once again.

Forward Tom Elliott is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Abo Eisa edges closer to contention.

Tranmere will travel to West Yorkshire without the suspended duo of Kieron Morris and Calum MacDonald.

Midfielder Morris and defender MacDonald were both sent off in the 2-2 draw with Carlisle a fortnight ago and will continue to serve their suspensions.

Defender Tom Davies and winger Josh McPake both missed the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers through illness but should come back into contention.

Striker Paul Glatzel is out for the rest of the campaign.

