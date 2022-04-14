Levi Sutton not ready for Bradford return against Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford will be without Levi Sutton for the visit of Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

The 25-year-old has not been involved in City’s last three games after suffering from a hernia-type injury and Friday’s game could come too soon for the midfielder.

Striker Lee Angol made his return from injury in the Bantams’ 0-0 draw with Northampton last weekend and will be looking to feature once again.

Forward Tom Elliott is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Abo Eisa edges closer to contention.

Tranmere will travel to West Yorkshire without the suspended duo of Kieron Morris and Calum MacDonald.

Midfielder Morris and defender MacDonald were both sent off in the 2-2 draw with Carlisle a fortnight ago and will continue to serve their suspensions.

Defender Tom Davies and winger Josh McPake both missed the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers through illness but should come back into contention.

Striker Paul Glatzel is out for the rest of the campaign.