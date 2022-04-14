Lee Tomlin unavailable as Walsall face Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lee Tomlin unavailable as Walsall face Carlisle

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 3.39pm
Walsall boss Michael Flynn is hoping Lee Tomlin, pictured, can return before the end of the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Lee Tomlin will continue to be missing for Walsall when they face Carlisle in Sky Bet League Two.

The 33-year-old striker suffered a groin injury in the Saddlers’ 2-0 loss to Leyton Orient earlier this month but boss Michael Flynn is hoping Tomlin’s season is not over yet.

Defender Rollin Menayese was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss to Rochdale at the weekend and will be hoping to come back into contention on Friday.

Fellow defender Zak Mills was also named on the bench last time out and will be hoping for some minutes.

Jamie Devitt remains out for Carlisle but he could return before the end of the season.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been sidelined since the Blues’ 2-1 win over Northampton in March but has since stepped up his recovery and could be in contention to feature before the campaign comes to a close.

Midfielder Callum Guy is out with a knee injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Right-back Joel Senior is also absent.

