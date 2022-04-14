Kyle Naughton signs Swansea contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swansea defender Kyle Naughton has agreed a new one-year deal until the summer of 2023.

The 33-year-old’s contract was due to expire in the summer, but he has agreed a new deal which will see his stay at the Swansea.com Stadium reach eight years.

Naughton recently made his 250th appearance for the Swans after joining the club from Tottenham in 2015.

Head coach Russell Martin told Swansea’s website: “I’m so pleased. A lot of people questioned the position he was playing in the team early on, but we knew how important he would be.

“I played with him, so I knew how good a footballer he is. He was a young man when I played with him at Norwich.

“He came on loan, and he’s so mature, intelligent, relaxed but focused. His mentality is brilliant.”