Liam Manning may resist the temptation to change his line-up

MK Dons boss Liam Manning might be tempted to name an unchanged side for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The Dons are 15 games unbeaten – a run of form that has seen them climb into the top two in Sky Bet League One, although they could be displaced by the time they play with third-placed Rotherham taking on Ipswich earlier on Saturday.

Manning’s men came through last weekend’s draw at AFC Wimbledon unscathed so the boss is unlikely to make too many changes.

Tennai Watson and Aden Baldwin are two definite absentees while Mohamed Eisa is pushing to start ahead of Connor Wickham.

Wednesday could welcome back Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Gibson from injury.

Adeniran was expected to miss the rest of the campaign after surgery on his hamstring at the start of the year but the midfielder could return as early as the trip to Stadium MK.

On-loan Everton defender Gibson’s stay in South Yorkshire has been persistently interrupted by injuries but, like Adeniran, he could be on the bench on Saturday.

Josh Windass remains absent as he is yet to come back to training but he could still feature this term.