Aymeric Laporte is not shying away from treble talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Aymeric Laporte is not shying away from treble talk

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 6.43pm
Aymeric Laporte has his sights on the treble (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aymeric Laporte has his sights on the treble (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aymeric Laporte is convinced Manchester City are capable of landing the treble this season.

The City defender is not suggesting securing all three trophies for which the side are still competing is straightforward, but firmly believes it is an achievable target.

City, who have a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League, reached the Champions League semi-finals by edging a fractious encounter with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Their reward for that will include another trip to the Spanish capital, to face Real Madrid, for a place in the final.

Immediate attention now turns to their FA Cup challenge as they face rivals Liverpool – with whom they are also battling for the title – in a Wembley semi-final on Saturday.

Laporte said: “I think we have to go step by step, like we have done in the last years, but I think we have the team to go to the end to win everything.

“We know exactly where we are and we know we are fighting in three competitions.

“We know that it will be tough but I think that we can do it and we will go for that.”

Saturday’s clash at the national stadium will be City’s second encounter with Liverpool in the space of six days following last weekend’s exhilarating 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

With that match having been sandwiched between both legs of their bruising tie against Atletico – which City shaded 1-0 on aggregate after an ill-tempered goalless draw in Spain – it has been a remarkably intense spell.

Yet as draining as the period has been, the positive results have kept Laporte going.

Laporte's City face Liverpool again on Saturday, a week after a thrilling draw at the Etihad Stadium
Aymeric Laporte’s City face Liverpool again on Saturday, a week after a thrilling draw at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It is something amazing that we probably don’t realise right now,” said the Spain international.

“I think if everything goes how we want then it can be one of the greatest weeks as a professional.

“We have to keep focused, keep doing what we are doing and hopefully we can win the matches.

“When you win a match it is always easier and right now I feel fresh.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier