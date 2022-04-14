Tributes paid to Anya Shrubsole after retirement – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 14.

Cricket

Anya Shrubsole retired from international cricket.

2017 World Cup winning wicket 🏆 A hat-trick at the T20 World Cup 🙌 Over 100 ODI & IT20 wickets 💯 One truly incredible career 👏 Congrats and thank you for everything you have done for English cricket, @Anya_shrubsole ❤️ #ThankYouAnya pic.twitter.com/Y9ULojVtfC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 14, 2022

Congrats on a remarkable career Hoof. It’s been a pleasure sharing a field with you! I’ll miss your boomerangs, your bunts through the covers and your wise words. Good luck with the next chapter! #ThankYouAnya pic.twitter.com/aX7UI3r9MB — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) April 14, 2022

What a wonderful International career @Anya_shrubsole. Debut in Shenley 2008 to the highs of Lords in 2017. Thank you #hoooooooooof 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rj98nNAeHu — Charlotte Edwards (@C_Edwards23) April 14, 2022

An incredible career – tremendous skill/belief combined with an amazing passion for the game. You’ve inspired so many @Anya_shrubsole Will be missed but look forward to what comes next. #thankyouanya https://t.co/kmPpxoVPaB — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 14, 2022

One of the very best to play our game. An absolute privilege to take the field with you and I'm going to miss all the jokes from mid-off 🙁 Congratulations on an incredible career @Anya_shrubsole, you should be incredibly proud👏#ThankYouAnya❤️ https://t.co/U6QbLJtPHy — Kate Cross (@katecross16) April 14, 2022

Congratulations @Anya_shrubsole on an incredible international career! You’ve done so much for our game and will be missed but I can’t wait to see what’s next for you #ThankYouAnya https://t.co/LxqN1mHI33 — Lydia Greenway (@lydiagreenway) April 14, 2022

Thank you Anya. You have inspired so many. ❤️ https://t.co/uMDMLKuyzT — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) April 14, 2022

Football

Gary Neville enjoyed the week’s Champions League action.

I loved the RM v Chelsea match. Unpopular view but I loved the AM v City match too. I know most were disappointed with the AM behaviour,but i sort of enjoyed it.Try and find a way to win, even if your inferior in talent. City’s players will be proud this morning in overcoming it! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 14, 2022

Northern Ireland’s captain stood by manager Kenny Shiels following his controversial comments this week.

Man City and Liverpool celebrated Champions League progress.

Delighted to qualify for the semi final of the @championsleague.So proud of the way the boys kept their heads and battled hard on the pitch tonight. 💪🏽Thank you all for the messages of support, hopefully the injury isn’t too bad. 💙 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/4uLd5BclX9 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) April 13, 2022

Tough and intense one, but we withstood it well! On to the semis! 💪🏼💙 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/XOWfk6w0xA — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 13, 2022

Si Senor 👏 Semi Final 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KOYXt5Oex8 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) April 14, 2022

The big games keep coming.

Got the job done. Another semi final for us 🤩 total focus on Saturday now #WembleyReady 💪 pic.twitter.com/uxyZOxWGTV — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 14, 2022

Tennis

Great Britain are ready for the Billie Jean King Cup.

As is King herself.

Good luck to the 14 teams competing this weekend in the @BJKCup Qualifiers. The World Cup of women’s tennis kicks off on Friday and continues into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/AsLtBDDMdh — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 14, 2022

Chris Evert didn’t seem happy with Andy Roddick.

Formula One

Lando Norris assembled his perfect F1 driver.

Lando picks his ultimate #F1 driver! 👀 Which five drivers would you choose? 🤔 (🎥 r/Formula1 AMA) @LandoNorris pic.twitter.com/nl7DpRm9U3 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 14, 2022

Snooker

Shaun Murphy reacted to being drawn against Stephen Maguire in the first round of the World Snooker Championship.

Stinker 🙈 — Shaun Murphy (@Magician147) April 14, 2022

Ashley Hugill was relishing his Crucible debut.

Making my Crucible debut on Monday afternoon at 2:30pm, cannot wait! #WorldSnookerChampionship https://t.co/JyViwJ5kl1 — Ashley Hugill (@AcHugill) April 14, 2022