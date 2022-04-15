Football rumours: Harry Kane to turn down Manchester United due to Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Harry Kane to turn down Manchester United due to Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 7.13am
Old Trafford is apparently not the destination for Harry Kane this summer, despite Manchester United courting the Tottenham striker for months (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Old Trafford is apparently not the destination for Harry Kane this summer, despite Manchester United courting the Tottenham striker for months (Barrington Coombs/PA)

What the papers say

Old Trafford is apparently not the destination for Harry Kane this summer, despite Manchester United courting the Tottenham striker for months. The Express says United’s decision to choose Erik ten Hag as their incoming boss was the main factor, with 28-year-old Kane keen to play for his former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was previously linked to the Red Devils’ top job. The Mail, meanwhile, says Ten Hag may try to sign Kane’s 24-year-old Tottenham team-mate Steven Bergwijn – a Netherlands winger – in the coming months.

The Star, meanwhile, reports Ten Hag has told Cristiano Ronaldo he is free to leave Old Trafford this summer. The Dutchman has informed United bosses the 37-year-old is not part of his future plans for the club. Ronaldo remains an iconic figure at United, where he was brought back to last year from Juventus, despite his struggling recent form.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger grabs the net near a goal-post
(Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

A Barcelona misstep with Antonio Rudiger could prove helpful to United, reports the Sun. The paper says the Spanish side’s talks with the Chelsea defender have stalled which has boosted the Red Devils’ chances of signing the Germany international. The 29-year-old, however, has also been linked with Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid.

Shifting across to the North East, where the Chronicle reports Newcastle are considering signing centre-back Diego Carlos from Sevilla. The 29-year-old Brazilian has emerged as an option for the Magpies, but only if separate target Sven Botman, 22, leaves Lille for AC Milan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Max Aarons: The Sun reports the Norwich right-back, 22, is being monitored by Arsenal and United as well as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Kerem Akturkoglu: The 20-year-old forward who has been linked with Liverpool may end up at Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga club broke through in their pursuit of him from RB Salzburg, according to Sky Germany.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier