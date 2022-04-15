Hearts have hold over Hibs in history of Hampden clashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hearts have hold over Hibs in history of Hampden clashes

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 9.03am
Gary Smith and Edgaras Jankauskas tussle in 2006 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gary Smith and Edgaras Jankauskas tussle in 2006 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts and Hibernian are preparing to meet in a Scottish Cup showdown at Hampden Park for the fourth time in just 16 years this Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the last three Edinburgh derbies staged in Glasgow unfolded.

Hibernian 0 Hearts 4 (April 2, 2006 – semi-final)

Paul Hartley
Paul Hartley (centre) scored a hat-trick in the 2006 semi (Andrew Milligan/PA)

At the time this was the biggest Edinburgh derby ever staged. Hearts were enjoying one of their finest campaigns of the modern era and were well on their way to finishing second in the SPL. Hibs had also had a good season and were about to finish fourth under Tony Mowbray. The Easter Road side were missing key trio Guillaume Beuzelin, Derek Riordan and Scott Brown, while Garry O’Connor had just left to move to Lokomotiv Moscow, and they proved unable to cope as Paul Hartley hit a hat-trick and Edgaras Jankauskas grabbed the other for the rampant Jambos. Adding insult to injury, Hibs had Ivan Sproule and Gary Smith sent off.

Hibernian 1 Hearts 5 (May 19, 2012 – final)

Marius Zaliukas
Hearts captain Marius Zaliukas celebrates cup glory in 2012 (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Eclipsing the semi-final of 2006 in terms of importance, the trophy was up for grabs on this occasion. Hibs had just avoided relegation from the SPL under Pat Fenlon, while Hearts had finished fifth under Paulo Sergio. Once again, the Tynecastle side proved far too strong for their city rivals as they cruised to an emphatic victory. Darren Barr and Rudi Skacel had the Jambos in control before James McPake gave the Hibees hope before the break. A penalty from Danny Grainger and red card for Pa Kujabi at the start of the second half left Hibs with a mountain to climb before Ryan McGowan and Skacel capped off one of the most iconic wins in Hearts’ entire history.

Hearts 2 Hibernian 1 (October 31, 2020 – semi-final)

Liam Boyce
Liam Boyce savours his winner against Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts went into this one in the unusual position of underdogs as they had just kicked off the season in the Championship, while Hibs were riding high in the Premiership, on their way to a third-place finish. Played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tynecastle side made the breakthrough on the hour through Craig Wighton before Christian Doidge levelled to take the match into extra time. Hibs had a chance to get ahead early in the second half of extra time, but Kevin Nisbet saw his penalty hit the bar and Hearts capitalised by scoring a spot-kick of their own just four minutes later, through Liam Boyce, as they upset the odds to make it to the final for the second year running. The victory was soured as news broke during the game that Hearts’ 2012 Scottish Cup-winning captain Marius Zaliukas had passed away, aged just 36.

