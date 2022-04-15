Mark Noble lauds ‘special night’ for West Ham as they make Europa League semis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mark Noble lauds ‘special night’ for West Ham as they make Europa League semis

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 9.47am
Mark Noble came on to help see out the win in Lyon (Adam Davy/PA)
Mark Noble came on to help see out the win in Lyon (Adam Davy/PA)

Mark Noble saluted the astonishing turnaround at West Ham under David Moyes as the club celebrated reaching the Europa League semi-finals.

The Hammers, battling to avoid relegation less than two years ago, are in the last four of a major European competition for the first time in 46 years after a stunning 3-0 win in Lyon.

Goals from Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen secured a 4-1 aggregate triumph and a semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Veteran midfielder Noble, in his final season at West Ham after 18 years at the club, was sent on by manager Moyes for the final quarter-of-an-hour in France to help see the match out.

The club captain was in tears in the dressing room afterwards – but there is a growing feeling that Noble’s swansong could yet see him lifting West Ham’s first piece of major silverware since 1980 in Seville next month.

“It is so special to do what we’ve done,” said Noble. “We said since we entered the competition that we felt like we had enough to go this far. To get this result against a top, top side, it was so impressive.

“Now we’ll get ready for another game and a semi-final in a European competition. It is something West Ham fans dream about and they deserved it.

“The one thing I will say is that the fans have stuck by us through some tough times, and we have had some tough times in years gone by, but they fully deserved that. We’ve done this for them.

“The support we’ve had overseas and away, it’s not cheap, and from all the players we really do appreciate it. Now it looks like they’ll be booking flights for another round.

“My proudest thing is that this group of players work, and run, and fight for each other, and that is why we are where we are.”

