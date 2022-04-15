Hearts welcome back Cammy Devlin for semi-final clash with Hibernian By Press Association April 15 2022, 10.03am Cammy Devlin is fit again (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hearts are boosted by the return of midfielder Cammy Devlin for Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final showdown with city rivals Hibernian at Hampden. Andy Halliday is also expected to be fit despite limping off after scoring twice in last weekend’s 3-1 win over the Hibees in the cinch Premiership. Beni Baningime is out long term, while John Souttar and Michael Smith are battling to be back before the end of the season. Hibs manager Shaun Maloney has Ryan Porteous available despite the defender being in the middle of a four-game league suspension. Drey Wright – who opened the scoring last weekend – is doubtful, while Christian Doidge faces a late fitness check. Paul McGinn is back in training but unlikely to feature, while Demetri Mitchell, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet are out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Scottish Cup semi-final statistics Hearts have hold over Hibs in history of Hampden clashes Talking points ahead of the all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup semi-final showdown Shaun Maloney urges Hibernian to derail Hearts season with semi-final victory