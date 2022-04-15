Matt Doherty injury blow for Tottenham ahead of Brighton visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham will be without Matt Doherty for the Saturday lunchtime clash with Brighton.

The defender has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury sustained in last week’s win at Aston Villa.

Ryan Sessegnon is fit enough to start but Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) remain out.

Brighton boss Graham Potter will be without Shane Duffy and Steven Alzate for their trip to north London.

Midfielder Alzate has been ruled out through illness while Duffy is away from training due to a longer term thigh injury.

Adam Webster returned from a groin problem in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal last week and Potter confirmed he could feature once again but is not fit enough to start yet.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Offiah, Webster, Mac Allister, Bissouma, Mwepu, Lallana, Caicedo, Gross, March, Sarmiento, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay.