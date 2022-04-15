Injury worries for Man Utd as Fred joins Scott McTominay on sidelines

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United will be without their two main defensive midfielders for the visit of Norwich on Saturday, with Fred and Scott McTominay both ruled out.

McTominay had already been out before Fred suffered a hip issue in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

The two are among five players ruled out of Saturday’s match, along with Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw, with the latter now expected to miss the rest of the season.

Norwich will be without on-loan United full-back Brandon Williams, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has recovered from Covid-19 after missing the win over Burnley, while Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) is also available again having resumed full training.

American forward Josh Sargent (ankle) is no longer wearing a protective boot, but is not yet in contention, while Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) are long-term absentees. Turkey defender Ozan Kabak (hamstring) is out for the season and now back at parent club Schalke.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Telles, Matic, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Normann, Rashica, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Gunn, Byram, Zimmermann, Rupp, Dowell, Sorensen, Tzolis, Rowe, Placheta.