Injury worries for Man Utd as Fred joins Scott McTominay on sidelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Injury worries for Man Utd as Fred joins Scott McTominay on sidelines

By Press Association
April 15 2022, 2.13pm
Manchester United’s Fred has been ruled out of Saturday’s match against Norwich (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester United’s Fred has been ruled out of Saturday’s match against Norwich (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester United will be without their two main defensive midfielders for the visit of Norwich on Saturday, with Fred and Scott McTominay both ruled out.

McTominay had already been out before Fred suffered a hip issue in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

The two are among five players ruled out of Saturday’s match, along with Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw, with the latter now expected to miss the rest of the season.

Norwich will be without on-loan United full-back Brandon Williams, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has recovered from Covid-19 after missing the win over Burnley, while Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta (ankle) is also available again having resumed full training.

American forward Josh Sargent (ankle) is no longer wearing a protective boot, but is not yet in contention, while Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) are long-term absentees. Turkey defender Ozan Kabak (hamstring) is out for the season and now back at parent club Schalke.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Telles, Matic, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Normann, Rashica, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Gunn, Byram, Zimmermann, Rupp, Dowell, Sorensen, Tzolis, Rowe, Placheta.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier